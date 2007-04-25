How to Add Decorative Touches to Your Home

Achieving balance with decorating creates a visually pleasing room.

You don't need to invest in new wall and floor coverings or new furniture in order to get a new, fresh look. Get out your paintbrushes, or set up your sewing machine instead. You can work wonders by being creative with what you've got.

This article provides ideas and instructions for adding decorative touches to your home by painting a mural on a wall or a pattern on your floor. If sewing is more up your alley, the article also includes projects to create a bedspread and dust ruffle, as well as a tablecloth and napkins.

We'll get started on the next page with tips on how to decorate a floor with paint.