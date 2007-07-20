Modern Decor Ideas

Ultramodern European styling creates a look that's sleek and Continental.

High-style modern decor takes to high gloss in a big way, creating a sparkling ultramodern kitchen that's out of this world. European cabinets and furniture redefine modern style with fearless, often startlingly beautiful designs.

One of the most attractive elements in this space is the use of wood and wood veneers in a high-gloss lacquered finish that shows off the naturally lovely grain of the wood. The sleek finish is often combined with other highly polished surfaces, such as granite, glass, and stainless steel.

You can enjoy a similar effect with glossy black ceramic tiles, glass mosaic tiles, glass serving pieces, and, of course, all the shiny stainless-steel appliances and cookware you can use. It's all about function, strength, and sparkle.

" " Combine textures such as wood, ceramic, and glass for a modern European look.

Small spaces need special treatment when it comes to design. Continue to the next page to see how modern decor can help make an ultra-small apartment a home.

