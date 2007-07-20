Modern Decor Ideas

This room's stunning design makes it memorable.

With walls of windows overlooking the city panorama, the outside view from this modern-decor dwelling is clearly spectacular. But what makes the living area special is that indoors and out, day or night, this space is eye-catching.

Imagine the windows gone and the walls glazed in cinnabar red, for example, and the space is still a knockout. Here, the design is sleek, contemporary, and comfortable. The coffee table is big enough for drinks, games, and more, but it's topped with smoked glass for a light visual effect.

Advertisement

" " Make yourself comfortable in this plush but modern seating.

Plush seating is ultramodern but made for relaxing and includes an unexpected chaise lounge. Dining chairs are office executive seating with caster feet. Who says you can't be sharp and homey at the same time?

" " Whether you're looking inside or out, the view is lovely.

Personal style shines through in a successful design. On the next page, see how to put your creative expression front and center.

For even more decorating ideas, see: