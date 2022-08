If you want to create your own signature scent and save a little money, scented wax cubes aren’t hard to make. After you buy a box of cubes, save the packaging - it’s a tray, and you pop the cubes out – or use an old ice cube tray. Also save the old wax from scented cubes you’ve already warmed and the ends of finished candles (remove any metal pieces on the bottom). When you’ve got a few on hand, melt the wax either in the warmer or microwave (on low) and carefully pour the melted wax back into the trays you’ve saved. Add a drop or two of essential oil to each cube and place in the tray in the freezer to harden. Voila! You’ve got DIY scented wax cubes.

