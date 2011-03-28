10 LEED Strategies to Green Your Home

So, you want to build a green home but aren't sure where to begin? Well, perhaps one of the best places to start is the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program. Better known as LEED for Homes, the system was developed to promote energy savings and water efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and waste sent to landfills, improve indoor air quality, protect of natural resources, and help homeowners choose environmentally and socially responsible sites to build on [source: Natural Resources Defense Council]. LEED has different levels of certification depending on how "green" a home is built, so you can go as eco-friendly as your budget allows. And there are hundreds of LEED-endorsed strategies you can employ; the more you incorporate, the greener your home will generally be. And even if you don't want to aim for LEED certification for your abode, simply following the guidelines can still help you create a greener, healthier, more energy efficient place to live. Here are 10 to consider as you build or renovate your home.

Advertisement