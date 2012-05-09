Why Are Steel Studs More Common Than Wood?

Author's Note
I found out quickly about studs the first time I tried to hang a shelf in my house. Before that, I'd never hung anything heavy so I wasn't aware of the fact that studs are usually 16 inches apart on the center. Let's just say that there's a reason why those home improvement stores sell stud finders. After looking at pictures of buildings framed with steel studs instead of wooden studs and learning about the benefits, I have to admit that steel just seems stronger and better. I would bet that even with all of the benefits of steel studs, that notion of steel as strength has probably been a big influence on the drive toward using them in more residential buildings.
