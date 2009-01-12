Tips for Installing Vinyl Siding

Vinyl siding is a practical and economic siding option. iStockphoto.com /Marcel Pelletier

­You love­ your home, but you're getting a little embarrassed about the condition of its exterior. The paint is peeling and flaking in some parts and that makes it look like you don't take care of your house. It's time to do away with the old siding and select something new. But what should you choose? It may be worth your while to take a look at the benefits of vinyl siding.

One big benefit of vinyl siding is that compared to your c­urrent dilapidated siding, vinyl is durable and lasts several decades without much maintenance. Though you could recruit a professional to install vinyl siding for you, another major benefit of this type of siding is that it can be installed by efficient DIYers.

If you are interested in installing the siding yourself, you will have to ready the exterior of your house. Whatever the current exterior of your house is, you will need a layer of wood for the nails that hold up the vinyl siding. Newly constructed houses have a wall sheathing that the vinyl siding can attach to easily. Because vinyl siding changes size with the weather, you will want to make sure the nail is not holding the siding too tightly against the prepared wall [Source: Hometime].

­When you begin the actual installation process, you will first nail in your starter strip, which looks different from your regular siding piece. For each piece of siding you install after your starter piece, you have to make sure you pull up to lock into place with the previous piece. Before you get too deep in how the installation process works, you should know how to measure and cut your siding pieces.

Measuring for vinyl siding can be tricky, so read on to learn the secrets of how to measure siding successfully.