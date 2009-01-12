Tips for Installing Vinyl Siding

Since your house has doors and windows, there are two types of siding pieces you'll b­e working with: trim pieces and the regular siding pieces. You want to make sure you measure the trim pieces properly, since areas around windows and doors require different measurements than the areas where you'll be using regular siding pieces. To make sure you measure your house properly, follow the steps below.

You will need a few tools to complete the measuring process, including a pencil, paper, calculator and some large measuring tapes.

Advertisement

The first step is to measure the height and width of all of your exterior walls in feet (not meters). To get the area, multiply each length to its corresponding height. The second step requires you to measure the triangular parts of your walls. Multiply half of the maximum height in the triangular part to the width to get the area of that part.

­The third step requires you to measure any irregular parts of your house that extend out and calculate the area.

The fourth step is to measure all the places where your siding won't be, such as windows and doors. If all your windows are the same size, you only have to measure one and add up the number of windows on your house.

Combining all the calculations from steps 1-3 and subtracting the area you calculated for step 4 will give you the total area of wall that requires siding.

The sixth step is to multiply your total area calculation by .10 on your calculator to account for the ends of the siding that are cut to match your walls perfectly.

The final step is to divide the total area of wall by 100 in order to get the number of squares of siding material you will need. This is the number you will need to tell your vinyl siding salesperson [source: Easy Renovate].

Read on to learn about how to keep your newly installed vinyl siding clean.