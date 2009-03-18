How to Clean a Chimney

To clean your own chimney, you're going to need some specific tools. While these items are not particularly fancy or specialized, chances are you may not have all of what you need just lying around your house. But before you get ready to go shopping, you'll need to do a little research.

You're going to need to examine your chimney and measure its opening with a tape measure. This will allow you to get the most crucial tool needed to clean a chimney -- the wire chimney brush. It's important to get a sense of what your chimney is like because there are many wire chimney brushes on the market -- round, square or rectangle, and they come in a variety of sizes from just a few inches to almost a foot (5 cm to almost 30 cm) [source: Northline Express].

There are actually four general methods for cleaning. Some are more difficult than others are (and require more than one person) but all four methods usually involve many of the same tools.

To clean your chimney, you will need:

Chimney brush

Either chimney brush rods or rope and pull rings (depending on the method)

Fireplace cover

Tarp, drop cloth or other similar coverings for the floor and furniture

Tape

Mirror

Metal bucket

Shovel and broom

Shop vacuum

Flashlight

Dust mask/goggles

Ladder [source: NASD

Whether you'll need a ladder or not depends on the cleaning method you choose. For example, the "bottom up" method, which works from your fireplace up through the chimney, does not require a ladder (or a trip to your roof). If you're afraid of heights or you're simply not comfortable climbing on top of your roof, this indoor cleaning method might be ideal for you. However, the indoor methods are also extremely dirty, because all that dust, dirt, soot, ash and creosote will get into the air and all over the furnishings in that room. So make sure you don't skimp on tarps and drop cloths.

Read on to learn about the four basic chimney-cleaning methods.