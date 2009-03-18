How to Clean a Furnace

­As with just about any do-it-yourself job, the specific tools needed to complete the work can vary depending on the task. When cleaning a furnace, the actual cleaning process -- and tools needed -- should not really vary too much from the ones listed below. As mentioned earlier, you will likely need a screwdriver to remove the safety panel from the front of your furnace to perform the cleaning.

As you get comfortable with cleaning your furnace, you might find some tools listed below work better than others, depending on your model. The tools listed below are just a starting point on what is needed to clean your furnace. Use what works best for you.

The tools needed to clean most furnaces include:

Vacuum

Toothbrush

Toothpicks

Cotton swabs

Scrub brushes

Replacement filters (if you use disposable filters)

Rags [source: Halas

When using a vacuum for this job, it is best to select one with removable attachments. An upright vacuum without a hose is going to be almost useless here, as you want to vacuum debris in various small nooks and crannies of the furnace, not just the actual filter. Have multiple toothpicks and cotton swabs to get in the smallest of areas, and scrub brushes of various sizes will be best to get all of the vents.

Now to the important stuff -- how to clean your furnace. Read on.