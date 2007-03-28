How to Repair Central Air Conditioners

Central air conditions will need some professional maintenance, but there are many minor problems that you can easily fix yourself. If your central a/c unit isn't working properly, look for the problem you're experiencing on this chart and see if it's a do-it-yourself job.





CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONER TROUBLESHOOTING CHART



Problem Possible cause Solution Condenser

doesn't run





1. No power.





1. Check for blown fuses or tripped

circuit breakers at main entrance

panel or at separate entrance

panel; restore circuit. 2. Thermostat set

too high.

2. Lower thermostat setting 5°.



3. Motor faulty. 3. Call a professional. 4. Compressor

faulty. 4. Call a professional.

Uneven cooling



1. Distribution

system out of

balance. 1. Balance system.



I nadequate

cooling

1. Thermostat set

too high. 1. Lower thermostat setting 5°.



2. Evaporator dirty. 2. Clean evaporator 3. Unit too small.

3. Replace with larger unit;

call a professional. Unit doesn't

1. Thermostat set

1. Lower thermostat setting 5°.

cool

too high. 2. Condenser dirty. 2. Clean condenser coil and fins; if necessary, straighten fins.

3. Condenser unit 3. Remove debris blocking condenser;

blocked.

cut down weeds, grass, and vines.

4. Evaporator dirty. 4. Clean evaporator.

5. Compressor faulty. 5. Call a professional. 6. Not enough

refrigerant in system. 6. Call a professional.

Condenser unit

turns on and

off repeatedly 1. Condenser dirty.

2. Condenser unit

blocked.

1. Clean condenser coil and fins.

2. Remove debris blocking condenser;

cut down weeds, grass, and vines.

3. Evaporator dirty. 3. Clean evaporator.







A dirty evaporator is a common problem. On the next page you'll learn how to access the evaporator and clean it properly.