How To Repair Oil Furnaces

Oil Furnace Maintenance Tips
While there aren't many quick fixes you can undertake yourself on these types of furnaces, good regular maintenance can help eliminate many problems. Here are a few oil furnace maintenance tips:
For more articles on home repair, check out the following links.
- During the heating season, check the smoke from the chimney. If the smoke is black, the furnace is not burning the oil completely and fuel is being wasted. Call a professional service person for adjustments.
- Clean the blower at the beginning of the heating season and again about midway through the season.
- Clean soot from the stack control about midway through the heating season.
- If the blower motor has grease or oil fittings, lubricate the fittings midway through the heating season with cup grease or 10-weight nondetergent motor oil (not all-purpose oil), available at hardware stores.
- Clean the thermostat before each heating season.
For more articles on home repair, check out the following links.
- Furnace Maintenance: Save yourself time and money by learning the steps to keep youor furnace in prime condition.
- Major Appliance Repair: If the furnace isn't the only thing in your house on the fritz, you can learn how to fix other machines in this article.
- Small Appliance Repair: Once you've tackled the furnace, a toaster or blender seems like child's play. Find out how to fix them here.
- Thermostat Maintenance: To make sure there's actually a problem with your heating system, you may want to check the thermostat, too. Learn how to calibrate a thermostat.