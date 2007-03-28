Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. Heating and Cooling

How To Repair Oil Furnaces

by Fix-It Club

Oil Furnace Maintenance Tips

While there aren't many quick fixes you can undertake yourself on these types of furnaces, good regular maintenance can help eliminate many problems. Here are a few oil furnace maintenance tips:
  • During the heating season, check the smoke from the chimney. If the smoke is black, the furnace is not burning the oil completely and fuel is being wasted. Call a professional service person for adjustments.

  • Clean the blower at the beginning of the heating season and again about midway through the season.

  • Clean soot from the stack control about midway through the heating season.

  • If the blower motor has grease or oil fittings, lubricate the fittings midway through the heating season with cup grease or 10-weight nondetergent motor oil (not all-purpose oil), available at hardware stores.

  • Clean the thermostat before each heating season.
If your furnace still isn't working, use the handy troubleshooting chart on the next page to find a solution.

For more articles on home repair, check out the following links.
  • Furnace Maintenance: Save yourself time and money by learning the steps to keep youor furnace in prime condition.
  • Major Appliance Repair: If the furnace isn't the only thing in your house on the fritz, you can learn how to fix other machines in this article.
  • Small Appliance Repair: Once you've tackled the furnace, a toaster or blender seems like child's play. Find out how to fix them here.
  • Thermostat Maintenance: To make sure there's actually a problem with your heating system, you may want to check the thermostat, too. Learn how to calibrate a thermostat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Why Electric Fireplaces Are Hot

Should you turn your heat down when you're not home?

Top 7 Ways to Improve the Energy Efficiency of Your Garage

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement