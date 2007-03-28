How To Repair Oil Furnaces

While there aren't many quick fixes you can undertake yourself on these types of furnaces, good regular maintenance can help eliminate many problems. Here are a few oil furnace maintenance tips: During the heating season, check the smoke from the chimney. If the smoke is black, the furnace is not burning the oil completely and fuel is being wasted. Call a professional service person for adjustments.





Clean the blower at the beginning of the heating season and again about midway through the season.





Clean soot from the stack control about midway through the heating season.





If the blower motor has grease or oil fittings, lubricate the fittings midway through the heating season with cup grease or 10-weight nondetergent motor oil (not all-purpose oil), available at hardware stores.





Clean the thermostat before each heating season.

