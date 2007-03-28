How To Repair Oil Furnaces

Cleaning or replacing filters is a job anyone can do, and often it's the reason an oil furnace isn't performing at peak levels. Use this chart to see if the problem with your furnace might be fixed with a filter change.







OIL FURNACE TROUBLESHOOTING CHART



Problem Possible cause Solution Furnace won't run





1. No power.





1. Check for blown fuses or tripped

circuit breakers at main entrance

panel or at separate entrance panel;

restore circuit. 2. Switch off.

2. Turn on separate power switch on

or near furnace. 3. Motor overload.

3. Wait 30 minutes; press reset button.

Repeat if necessary. 4. No fuel.

4. Check tank; if necessary, refill tank. 5. Fuel line blockage.

5. Clean oil filter and oil pump strainer.

If problem persists, call a

professional. Burner won't fire 1. No fuel. 1. Check tank; if necessary, refill tank. 2. No ignition spark.







2. Press reset button on stack control;

if necessary, clean stack control.

If no result, call a professional.

If furnace has electric-eye safety,

clean safety; if no result, call a

professional. Not enough heat

1. Thermostat set

too low. 1. Raise thermostat setting 5°.

2. Air filter dirty. 2. Clean or replace air filter. 3. Blower clogged. 3. Clean blower assembly. 4. Registers closed

or blocked.

4. Make sure all registers are open;

make sure they are not blocked by

rugs, drapes, or furniture. 5. System out of

balance. 5. Balance system. 6. Blower belt loose

or broken. 6. Adjust or replace belt.

7. Burner dirty. 7. Call a professional. Furnace turns

on and off

repeatedly 1. Air filter dirty.

2. Oil filter dirty.

3. Motor and/or blower

1. Clean or replace air filter.

2. Clean or replace oil filter.

3. If motor and blower have oil

needs lubrication.

ports, lubricate. 4. Blower clogged.

4. Clean blower assembly.

5. Stack control faulty. 5. Call a professional.

Blower won't

1. Blower control

1. Reset thermostat from ON stop running set wrong. to AUTO.

2. Limit switch set

wrong. 2. Reset limit switch. Furnace noisy

1. Access panels loose.

1. Mount and fasten access

panels correctly. 2. Belts sticking, worn,

or damaged.

2. Spray squeaking belts with fan

belt dressing; replace worn

or damaged belts. 3. Blower belt too

loose or too tight. 3. Adjust belt.



4. Motor and/or blower

needs lubrication. 4. If motor and blower have oil

ports, lubricate. 5. Burner dirty. 5. Call a professional.

