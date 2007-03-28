How To Repair Oil Furnaces

The oil filter should be changed or cleaned at the start of the heating season and about midway through the season. Here's how to clean or replace the filter:



Step 1: Close oil shutoff valve between fuel tank and filter.





Step 2:

Unscrew bottom or cup of filter housing, and remove filter.





Step 3:

If filter is disposable, insert new one of same size and type. If furnace has permanent filter, clean filter according to furnace manufacturer's recommendations.





Step 4:

Replace old filter gaskets with new ones.





Step 5:

Screw in bottom of housing, and open oil shutoff valve.



Clean the pump strainer after cleaning the oil filter. To reach the strainer,

unbolt the cover of the pump housing and lift off the cover.



Some oil furnaces have a pump strainer, which is located on the pump attached to the burner/ blower unit. Clean this strainer when you clean the oil filter. Here's how:





Step 1:

Unbolt cover of pump housing (where oil line enters burner), and lift off cover.





Step 2:

Remove thin gasket around rim. Find and remove strainer, which is a cylindrical or cup-shape wire mesh screen.

What You'll Need You'll want to have these tools on hand to clean the pump strainer:

Wrench

Kerosene

Old, soft toothbrush

Replacement pump strainer and gasket

Step 3:

Soak strainer in kerosene for several minutes to loosen any built-up sludge. Carefully clean strainer with old, soft toothbrush.





Step 4:

Inspect strainer. If it's torn or badly bent, replace it with new pump strainer of the same type.





Step 5:

Set strainer into place on pump, place new gasket on rim, and bolt cover of pump housing back on.



