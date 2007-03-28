How To Repair Room Air Conditioners



Maintaining the thermostat on your home air-conditioning window unit is vital to keep the whole system working properly. It won't be a difficult or burdensome task if you folllow the guidelines mentioned below. What You'll Need You'll want to have these tools on hand to test or replace a thermostat:

Screwdriver

Volt-ohmmeter or multimeter

Replacement thermostat

Thermostat



The thermostat is located behind the control panel. Here's how to test and/or replace the thermostat:





Step 1: Remove grille and control panel from unit. Thermostat has special sensing bulb attached to it; this part extends from thermostat into evaporator coil area. Its role is to sense temperature, which is controlled by thermostat.





Step 2: Remove thermostat carefully because you must return sensing bulb to identical spot later. To make replacement easier, tag location of bulb before you remove thermostat.



Step 3: Check thermostat with VOM set to RX1 scale. Clip probes of tester to thermostat terminals, and turn temperature control dial to coldest setting. If meter reads zero, thermostat is functioning properly. If reading is higher than zero, replace thermostat with new one of same type. If thermostat is held to control panel or frame with screws, clips, or metal tabs, connect new thermostat the same way the old one was connected.





Note:



