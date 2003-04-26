Ultimate Guide to Hardwood Flooring

Hardwood floors are generally easy to maintain. You just need to remember that water is the biggest enemy of hardwood floors. Your floors can warp, shift and lose their luster if you allow them to get wet. The best way to avoid these problems is to wipe up spills with a dry cloth and never use a wet mop to clean the floors. Keep floors dirt-free with a broom or vacuum and only use cleaning products that are safe for wood floors.

You can also extend the life of your wood floors by placing rugs in high-traffic areas. If you are moving furniture around the room, make sure you use felt gliders or some other fabric to protect the wood. Sunlight can also damage wood, so keep an eye on the parts of the floor that get direct sunlight. You can use curtains or blinds to limit the sun.

If you take good care of your hardwood floors, they will last a lifetime and require only periodic refinishing. The best part of hardwood floors is that scuffs, scratches and imperfections can be sanded out every few years, so that your floors will continue to look like they were just installed.

Sustainable Flooring Many of us like to make choices that are good for the environment. Choosing to use hardwood flooring is no exception to that practice -- wood is a natural resource that is both renewable and recyclable. Continued reforestation makes wood a renewable resource. According to the Hardwood Council, the U.S. and Canada regrow about twice as much hardwood as they harvest each year. Wood from old barns, factories, houses and other buildings can be reclaimed to make hardwood flooring. Also, hardwood floors have a staying power that outlasts other flooring options like carpet and vinyl. While old carpet and vinyl end up in the local landfill, an "old" hardwood floor simply can be refinished to restore its original, freshly installed appearance.

