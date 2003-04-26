Ultimate Guide to Hardwood Flooring

Keeping Up Appearances
Hardwood floors are generally easy to maintain. You just need to remember that water is the biggest enemy of hardwood floors. Your floors can warp, shift and lose their luster if you allow them to get wet. The best way to avoid these problems is to wipe up spills with a dry cloth and never use a wet mop to clean the floors. Keep floors dirt-free with a broom or vacuum and only use cleaning products that are safe for wood floors.
You can also extend the life of your wood floors by placing rugs in high-traffic areas. If you are moving furniture around the room, make sure you use felt gliders or some other fabric to protect the wood. Sunlight can also damage wood, so keep an eye on the parts of the floor that get direct sunlight. You can use curtains or blinds to limit the sun.
Advertisement
If you take good care of your hardwood floors, they will last a lifetime and require only periodic refinishing. The best part of hardwood floors is that scuffs, scratches and imperfections can be sanded out every few years, so that your floors will continue to look like they were just installed.
For more information on hardwood floors and related topics, check out the links below.