How Professional Carpet Installation Works

" " A carpet installer lays down the underpad before moving on to the carpet. iStockphoto.com /pastorscott

As we've discussed, carpet installation is a big job, and if you're going to go with professionals, you want to make sure you're getting the best work for the price you pay. The first thing you'll need to do is search for an installer. There are many companies out there that will do carpet installation, including large home-improvement stores. Also, most carpet retailers have their own installation staff. The upside to working with your retailer is that your carpet and installation should be fully covered by a warranty; however, it will be more expensive than going with an independent contractor. If you do want to hire an independent installer that will provide the same level of service, you might have to do a bit more searching.

There are services on the Web that can provide the names of local installers. These sites work under a sort of umbrella method, meaning that the site is a larger group that the installers register with to have their names listed. Typically, the installers have to meet certain requirements and standards to sign up, so you can trust that you're getting a true professional that will do quality work [source: Certified Floorcovering Installers].

Advertisement

So what are those standards? For most certified installers, it means they must have been in business for at least two years prior to certification. Also, they must complete several tests that will cover their abilities to install floorcoverings, as well as their knowledge of various governmental and business standards. Knowing that you have a certified installer will not only help you rest easy, but also ensure that you have some recourse should the job be done poorly. It's always a good idea when working with installers to make sure to ask for references of their work, so you can judge for yourself how well they've done in the past [source: CFI Carpet Certification].

Now that you have chosen your installer, what should you expect on the installation day? First, they will remove your old carpet, and most installers will dispose of it for an extra fee. Then they will lay down an underpad, which will make your new carpet more comfortable. An underpad is a foam pad that will make your carpet feel softer when you're walking on it, and it will also help dampen noise. After the underpad has been laid, the installer will begin with the carpet.

Of course, paying for the job is an important, if dreaded, part of the process. Rates will vary from contractor to contractor, but they typically charge by the amount of carpet installed, and prices usually range from $3.50 to $6 per square yard. There are also fees for disposing of the old carpet and laying down a new underpad, should that be needed [source: House Flipping Helper].

Now that you've chosen a contractor and know how much you might spend, let's look at some of the benefits of professional installation.