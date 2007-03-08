You can use a paint a room quickly and efficiently.

You don't need to be a professional to apply the right room painting techniques. You simply need to know some of the tricks of the trade.

That's where we come in. The links at the bottom of this page will take you to articles that describe a number of useful room painting techniques, from fine brush work to industrial-scale spraying. These articles contain instructions on how to perform each type of painting job, as well as precautions to keep you safe while working.

Here's a preview of the topics we cover:

How To Use a Paintbrush

It's not enough to dunk your brush in a can of paint. Learn how the proper grip and stroke can result in a smoother finish and less fatigue.

How To Use a Paint Roller

Rolling paint is an easy process, but these instructions will make paint go on more neatly.

How To Use an Airless Sprayer

There's no quicker way to put paint on a wall, but a little practice and preparation is necessary to guarantee a professional look. Read more about how to use this device safely and easily.

How To Paint Safely

All work around the house carries some risks, and painting is no exception. These helpful tips will help ensure that your paint job is accident-free.

