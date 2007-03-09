With the help of a your home can be painted very quickly and smoothly. See more pictures of painting interiors.

Painting interiors gives you a lot of bang for your home improvement buck. To completely change the look and feel of a room, you can't go wrong with paint. Whether you're changing the look of the trim or completely changing the dominant color, paint has an effect that is immediate and significant.

The links at the bottom of this page will take you to articles that will tell you everything you need to know about painting interiors. Whether you want to paint your kitchen cabinets or figure out how to coat your shutters, these articles will provide detailed instructions.

Here's a preview of what the articles will cover:

Painting Walls

Walls are the biggest surfaces in your home, so you need to know how to paint them thoroughly and neatly.

Painting Ceilings and Tight Spots

Painting Trim, Baseboards, and Wainscoting

The edges of a room are like the frame of a picture. We tell you how to apply just the right touch to this painting job.

Painting Windows

Painting windows requires extra care, so you'll want to make sure to read this article.

Painting Doors

A door is the overture to a room. Learn how to enhance this household feature with a coat of paint.

Painting Shutters

Shutters can be extremely difficult to paint. Find out how to cover every side smoothly and equally.

Painting Kitchen Cabinets

Food tastes better when prepared in a beautiful room. We'll show you exactly how to spice up this room with a little paint.

Painting Floors

You may not spend a lot of time looking at the floor, but a coat of paint will make a dramatic statement in any room. Learn to use paint to showcase your floor.

Painting Textures

Want to bring a weathered or stucco look indoors? Give your walls and surfaces a new layer of character by applying textures.

Painting Stripes

Stripes create visual flair, and are easy to make. This article will tell you how to paint stripes on any interior surface.

Painting Stencils

One of the oldest means of decorating, stencils are easy to design and easy to paint. Learn the steps in this article.

Painting Cleanup

All done painting? Not quite. Proper cleanup will keep your home looking spotless, and prevent accidents that might undercut all your hard work. Learn what's involved with this job.

Cleaning Painting Equipment

The sooner you get the paint off your tools, the less time you'll have to spend cleaning. Follow these simple instructions.

