How to Build Furniture

Adding new furniture to your home can not only improve and enhance the way you use the space, it can dramatically change the look of a room. But buying furniture is a significant investment, and it can be difficult to find exactly what you're looking for -- the style, color and long-lasting quality you have in mind.

Don't let your budget prevent you from getting the furniture pieces you need. With a few tools and a little time, you can use the instructions in this article to create your own wooden furniture pieces by hand. Not only is building your own furniture much less expensive than buying from a store, it puts you in control. You can select just the wood and just the paint or stain you want, so you're sure to create exactly the piece you have in mind.

Whether you're looking for a bookcase, desk, telephone stand or plant stand, the easy-to-follow instructions on the following pages will get you on your way to the furniture you've been wanting.

Continue to the next page to begin your first furniture-building project: a simple, freestanding bookcase.

