10 Things Your Cleaning Lady Doesn't Want You to Know

Cleaning is hard work, and hardworking maids visit some pretty nasty locations. Imagine your maid cleaning an apartment vacated by a disgruntled renter who lived like a slob before he was ousted. He had a dog, a snake, bed bugs and a pet rat. After cleaning up that colossal mess, the maid looks at her schedule and realizes that your account is next on her list. She grabs her equipment and rushes over to your house.

Alex Contaboni, a Texas pest control professional, thinks a similar scenario may explain the bedbug, flea and cockroach problems plaguing a number of his high-end clients that share the same maid service in Dallas. Yikes! One way to protect your home and family from cross-contamination is to supply the tools and equipment your cleaning professional uses. You may want to supply the cleansers and disposable items, too. The service will be cheaper that way, and you'll be less likely to inherit somebody else's infestation.

