5 Great Ways to Clean Grease

Well, this is one way to clean grease! We've got some simpler ways too. Kraig Scarbinsky/Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

Burgers in the skillet, chicken in a deep fryer -- even a take-out pizza can leave a greasy mess all over your otherwise spotless kitchen. You might not see it when it happens, but a few days later when you're standing in the kitchen enjoying a glass of wine, suddenly you do -- a splatter, a puddle, a streak of stuck-on, hard-to-remove, impossibly inconvenient grease. And unless you're Samantha from "Bewitched" and can make problems disappear with just a nose twitch, you know a good scrub is on its way.

Water alone can't get rid of grease because water molecules don't stick to grease molecules. And elbow grease isn't always enough to tackle the baked-on gunk found in a well-used kitchen. Commercial grease cleaners can do the trick for most messes, but if you don't have any products on hand (or you're anti-chemical), what else can you do? Luckily there are ways to fight the mess using things you already have around your home. These five household solutions for eliminating kitchen grease will have you out of your cleaning gloves and back to enjoying that glass of wine in no time.