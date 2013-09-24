5 Tips for Cleaning Shower Heads

Deep Soak
Soaking your shower head in vinegar is a great, natural way to clean out any gunk that’s settled. Remove the shower head and submerge it in vinegar for about two hours; then rinse in hot water and reinstall.
