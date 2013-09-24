5 Tips for Cleaning Shower Heads

Polish Up
After you’ve soaked your shower head in vinegar, give it a quick polish by dabbint a rag or paper towel into the leftover vinegar and rubbing it on the shower head. Now your old fixture works – and looks! – like new.
