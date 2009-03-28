10 Ways to Organize Your Closet for Under $50

Organizing your closet shouldn't cost you an arm and a leg. David Sacks/ Thinkstock

If you shudder every time you open up the closets around your house, you might be in serious need of some organizational know-how. Don't feel bad, though. It's only natural that our storage areas are prone to disorganization; they're meant to hold the stuff you want kept out of sight. Unfortunately, the amount of items that fall into this category often adds up in a hurry. If you're not careful, a pristine, perfectly orderly closet can become a disaster area in no time flat.

Don't worry if you can't spring for a custom closet design or have the funds to pay a professional organizer -- you don't have to spend a fortune to make a big difference in your storage areas. Whether it's your bedroom closet that's bursting at the seams or your linen shelves that are overflowing, there are plenty of simple, inexpensive ways to maximize your space. The solution could be as easy as a $15 shoe rack or a couple of new hanging bars. It could even be free -- if you're willing to conduct a clothing purge.

If you have some embarrassingly messy skeletons lurking in your closet, check out these 10 tips for getting a grip on the situation.