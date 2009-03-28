10 Ways to Organize Your Closet for Under $50

If the problem with your storage areas is that everything seems to spill over and become a mixed-up cluttered mess, try purchasing some dividers. There are plenty of different styles, materials and colors, so it should be easy to find something that matches your taste while maintaining order.

Stackable baskets, shelf dividers, plastic bins, wire storage cubes and even kitchen Tupperware are all ways to give items a proper place, and nearly every professional organizer will tell you that having a home for each item is a must for successful organization.