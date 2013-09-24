How to Clean Lime and Calcium Streaks on Your Tub

Lime and calcium streaks can leave your tub looking dull and chalky. Clean off these hard water deposits in a few simple steps to keep your fixtures looking shiny and new – and give your old bathroom an instant upgrade.
Either buy a lime removing cleanser – although some can be very harsh – or make a mix in a spray bottle of white vinegar and water. You can use this to clean your tub, shower and fixtures. Spray your cleanser on the walls of the tub, fixtures and shower walls and scrub down with a damp rag or paper towel. Or, soak a towel in a bowl of your mixture and use the wet towel as a scrubber. You should see the hard water stains disappearing immediately.
If you’re not seeing the results you were hoping for, make a paste of white vinegar and baking soda for more cleaning power. Spread on the stains and let sit for about 15 minutes; then wipe off with a damp rag or paper towel and make sure to dry the spot afterwards to prevent further staining.
If you’re continually seeing streaks and spots from hard water, the best thing you can do is start preventing the stains. After showers and baths, spray the tub with either a daily cleanser or a mix of vinegar and water -- then wipe down the tub so the water can’t leave any spots.
