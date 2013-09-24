How to Clean Lime and Calcium Streaks on Your Tub

Either buy a lime removing cleanser – although some can be very harsh – or make a mix in a spray bottle of white vinegar and water. You can use this to clean your tub, shower and fixtures. Spray your cleanser on the walls of the tub, fixtures and shower walls and scrub down with a damp rag or paper towel. Or, soak a towel in a bowl of your mixture and use the wet towel as a scrubber. You should see the hard water stains disappearing immediately.

