How to Get Mildew Out of Clothes

By: Natalie Kilgore

In some cases, you can use a washing machine to get rid of mildew, but if that doesn't work, you'll have to use a bit of elbow grease.
Mildew is a nuisance -- it's smelly, offensive and a hazard to our health. It's produced by mold, fungi that grow in damp places, including dresser drawers, garment bags and the space behind your closet doors. Really, anywhere there's moisture, mildew can become an unwanted guest that will make itself at home. And unless you make a conscious effort to remove it, it'll definitely overstay its welcome. But is it possible to remove mildew's musty odor once it's embedded in your clothes? While it can be a tricky task, this fungi (and its lingering odor) can be defeated -- but not without investing a little time and elbow grease first.

Perhaps the easiest way to remove mildew stains is to use what's available in your own kitchen pantry -- namely table salt and a lemon. Combine lemon juice and salt to make a thick paste and rub it into mildewed-infested areas on clothing. Quickly dry affected garments in direct sunlight, then, if the stain is still there, do it all again. Repeat the process until the mildew is gone.

Water and vinegar is another simple way to rid clothing of mildew. Use equal parts white vinegar and water, and soak the solution on soiled areas to remove mild stains. For tougher stains, try full-strength vinegar instead.

Comprised of boron, sodium, oxygen and water, borax is an all-natural mineral that's sometimes used to fight mildew. Mix two liters of water with two cups of borax, and rub the solution into mildewed areas on clothing. Then saturate the garments in the solution until the stains are gone -- a process that may take several hours. Once stains are removed, thoroughly rinse the garments and dry immediately.

Bleach can also remove mildew stains, but be mindful to use it with caution -- if handled carelessly, bleach's harsh chemicals can ruin clothing. For washable fabrics, first rub a small amount of powdered detergent on mildew stains. If tags allow, wash clothing in hot water and add one half cup of chlorine bleach. When clothing labels don't permit the use of bleach and hot water, soak garments in a quarter cup of oxygen bleach -- labeled perborate or all-fabric -- in one gallon of warm water. Mildew stains should be gone after half an hour or so.

Can Mildewed Clothes Make You Sick?

Prolonged exposure to mildew can cause a lot more than a runny nose.
Prolonged exposure to mold and mildew can have serious consequences for your health and well-being. Many suffer immediately after being exposed to spores, especially if they rest on clothing in close proximity to the mouth and nose. While it's impossible to rid the environment -- indoors and out -- of mold and mildew, it's important to regularly inspect clothing for stains and remove them when possible.

Touching or inhaling mold and mildew can cause a wide range of health problems in both allergic and non-allergic people -- regardless if the spores are dead or alive. Ailments include throat irritation and nasal issues like congestion, sneezing and bloody noses. Eyes may water and turn red, and skin can break out in hives or rashes.

People at high risk for mildew-related health ailments include infants, children, pregnant women, immune-compromised patients, the elderly and those with existing respiratory conditions. Anyone with a history of respiratory problems should steer clear of damp areas -- which are breeding grounds for mold and mildew -- especially those with chronic lung illnesses, like asthma, sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Health problems due to mold and mildew likely occur when people inhale large quantities of spores. In a 2004 study by the Institute of Medicine, a possible link was found between mold exposure and upper respiration problems. When exposed to mold spores, those with asthma appeared to suffer from exacerbated symptoms, and even healthy participants exposed to mold and mildew-infested areas experienced coughing and wheezing. The Institute of Medicine also discovered limited findings that link mold exposure to respiratory illness in children who are healthy otherwise.

Tips for Removing Mildew From Clothes

There's no question that mildew is extremely stubborn, but there are ways to rid your clothing of this pesky fungi and prevent it from coming back. Extreme heat is often used as a way to rid garments of mildew, but drying clothes in direct sunlight or in high heat can cause damage to fibers and lead to fading over time. Always pay attention to labels and follow instructions carefully to ensure the longevity of your clothes.

Mildew thrives in damp, wet places like basements, attics and closed closets -- so strive to keep clothing as clean and dry as possible at all times. Clothing with grease or soiled spots encourages mildew growth, so don't leave dirty clothes on the floor or in the washing machine. Never hang damp or dirty clothes in a wardrobe or closet before thoroughly washing and drying them first.

When they're used in enclosed areas, paradichlorobenzene crystals (used most commonly in moth balls) are known to prevent mildew from growing where clothing is stored, like garment bags or sealed trunks. Therefore, add a few moth balls to these areas as a preventative measure against mold.

One of the biggest ways to prevent mildew is eliminating excess moisture from your home. How well is your home ventilated? Water vapor is constantly released into the air through daily tasks like cooking and bathing, but with good ventilation, the majority of moisture should evaporate. To help air out your home, open windows regularly on warm, dry days, and use fans to circulate the air inside. Open closet and wardrobe doors, and invest in a dehumidifier for rooms that need help with air circulation.

Since mildew can be harmful to your health, when in doubt, throw it out. While no one wants to part with a favorite blouse or lucky pair of athletic shorts, consider your well-being and the serious implications of keeping a piece of mildew-infested clothing. Sometimes no matter how hard you try to remove a stain, mildew persists and won't go away. When a garment is beyond repair, it's best to cut your losses and toss it in the trash.

