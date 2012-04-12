How to Clean Mold Off Clothing

Mold in your household is something every homeowner fears, especially when it comes to the highly toxic black mold. If you have mold problems, it usually means you have water coming in somewhere, so the first thing you need to do is address the source of the problem, whether it's a leaky basement or a hole in the roof. As you're fixing the root of the issue you're also going to want to get the mold off of any of the surfaces that it has managed to grow on. This probably means your walls, furniture, and unfortunately, even your clothing.
One of the main ways your clothes might show mold is if they've been kept in storage. Maybe you've put your winter sweaters in boxes in a room of your house where you have an unknown moisture problem. Or perhaps you've accidentally zipped some hanging clothes into a plastic storage bag before they've had a chance to fully dry.
Advertisement
No matter how it happens, once mold has gotten into your clothes, you officially have a problem. The good is news is that you're not necessarily going to have to throw everything away. With some persistence and quick action, you can rid those clothes of mold so they're safe to wear again.