Hand Washing Clothes: Dos and Don'ts

Don't overdo the rub-a-dub-dub when you're handwashing -- a gentle kneading is all that's needed.

Today, you usually say "washboard" when referring to someone's abdominal muscles. But prior to the 1900s, hand-washing laundry, using washboards or not, was the only way to go. No wonder people dreaded the Monday wash day and washed clothes as little as possible. Thankfully, we now have machines to take care of our washing but there are still some items that require us to use manual labor.

It's usually the more delicate and often expensive clothes that require hand-washing -- sometimes it's in the garment's directions; other times, we just decide not to risk it in the washing machine. But before you get started, let's discuss some do's and don'ts:

