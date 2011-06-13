How to Care for Oil Rubbed Bronze

Solid brass hardware is usually factory finished with a clear lacquer. Oil rubbed bronze is a chemically darkened finish designed to give it an antique look. The finish can vary in color from deep chocolate brown to a dark grey with copper undertones. These bronze lacquers are affected by pollutants, temperature extremes and household cleaning solutions. They need special care in the form of periodic waxing, starting from the time the fixture's installed [source: Clement Hardware]. Let's learn now how to care for your oil rubbed bronze faucet.

Materials needed:

Advertisement

Soft lint-free cloth

Clean towel

Furniture wax

Clear wax paste

Here's what to do:

Wipe down the faucet with a soft lint-free cloth and cold water. Dry it immediately with a dry towel. This will remove dirt or residue from the surface. Apply a thin layer of furniture wax to any scratches. Let the wax dry for 10 minutes, and then gently wipe away any excess wax. You will see the scratches fade away. Make sure the wax that you use matches the shade of your faucet. Apply a layer of clear paste wax to the faucet, as this will help protect it from hard water stains . Make sure the faucet is dry before applying a generous coating of the clear wax over the entire faucet. Buff the faucet with a soft lint-free cloth, once it's dry. Keep the faucet as dry as possible [sources: California Faucets Clement Hardware ].