Shower Door Cleaning: Soap Scum and Hard Water Stains

It's not the most popular of household chores, but it is one of the most essential: The bathroom is a place you want to get truly clean. And of all the tough-to-clean zones in the bathroom, shower doors can be the most stubborn, with streaks, spots and perhaps a faint (or not-so-faint) green tinge that seems to hover despite the hardiest cleaning efforts.

Soap scum, water stains and mildew can be worthy foes.

Here, some effective ways to deal with the nastiness, so you can shower, at last, in clean, sparkling peace. You may not even need to scrub a thing.

Up first: The scum has a fairly simple solution…