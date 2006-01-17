How to Clean Your Bedding

Cleaning bedding regularly is critical to keep allergens at bay in the bedroom. See more green living pictures Jupiterimages/Thinkstock

We all value a good night's sleep, but it's hard to get one if our bedding is dirty. It stands to reason, then, that bedding should be cleaned on a regular basis. The key to successful cleaning is to do it before the soil is heavy and to know the fabrics involved in order to use the right cleaning procedures. Keep a file of manufacturers' care labels, and follow their directions when cleaning is necessary.

In this article, we'll provide all sorts of handy guidelines for cleaning bedding. We'll tackle bedspreads, blankets, comforters and quilts, mattresses and box springs, and pillows. It should add up to a better night's sleep.