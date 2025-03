" " Ditch your steam mop and opt for a microfiber mop instead. urbazon / Getty Images

Laminate floors can add a sleek and modern touch to a home, and keeping them clean requires a little care. Honestly, it's not hard to learn how to clean laminate floors.

Unlike hardwood, laminate wood floors are really sensitive to excess moisture (avoid steam cleaners!) and harsh cleaning tools (steel wool), so using the right methods is key to maintaining their shine and not causing damage.

Follow these steps to clean your floors safely and effectively.