How to Clean Shower Glass: A Quick and Easy Method

Glass shower doors can quickly become covered in soap scum buildup, hard water stains and streaks that make your bathroom look less bright inviting. But learning how to clean shower glass is simple — and it's not just about looks.

Cleaning regularly prevents smells from forming and reduces mildew, bacteria and mold that can cause allergies or respiratory issues. Soap scum buildup also makes glass harder to clean later, which can result in costly replacements and lower home value.

With the right techniques and products, you can restore the sparkle to your shower door glass in no time.