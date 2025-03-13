How to Clean Shower Glass: A Quick and Easy Method

By: Ada Tseng  |  Mar 13, 2025
Trust us, it's easier than you're thinking. Wstockstudio / Shutterstock

Glass shower doors can quickly become covered in soap scum buildup, hard water stains and streaks that make your bathroom look less bright inviting. But learning how to clean shower glass is simple — and it's not just about looks.

Cleaning regularly prevents smells from forming and reduces mildew, bacteria and mold that can cause allergies or respiratory issues. Soap scum buildup also makes glass harder to clean later, which can result in costly replacements and lower home value.

With the right techniques and products, you can restore the sparkle to your shower door glass in no time.

  1. Step 1: Prepare Your Cleaning Solution
  2. Step 2: Apply the Solution to Shower Glass Doors
  3. Step 3: Gently Scrub With a Damp Microfiber Cloth
  4. Step 4: Clean Shower Door Tracks
  5. Step 5: Rinse and Dry
  6. Repeat Once a Week

Step 1: Prepare Your Cleaning Solution

There are many specialized shower glass cleaners designed to repel water and prevent future buildup.

But if you'd like a DIY option, fill a spray bottle with equal parts distilled white vinegar and dish soap. Shake the bottle gently to mix everything together.

For extra cleaning power, try a few tablespoons of lemon juice or baking soda to help break down soap scum buildup. For very stubborn hard water stains, you can use undiluted vinegar, but test it in an inconspicuous area first.

Step 2: Apply the Solution to Shower Glass Doors

Spray your cleaning solution generously onto the shower door glass, making sure to cover all areas with stubborn spots.

Let the solution sit for about 10 minutes to loosen soap scum and hard water stains before scrubbing.

If you're using a commercial cleaner, follow the directions on the bottle.

Step 3: Gently Scrub With a Damp Microfiber Cloth

Use a damp microfiber cloth to gently scrub the glass doors in circular motions. Focus on areas with heavy buildup, but avoid using abrasive pads that could scratch the glass.

Step 4: Clean Shower Door Tracks

To clean shower door tracks, dip an old toothbrush into the cleaning solution and scrub away grime and debris. The small bristles can reach into tight spaces and remove built-up dirt.

Wipe away loosened residue with a clean, damp microfiber cloth.

Step 5: Rinse and Dry

Rinse the glass shower doors thoroughly with warm water to remove any remaining cleaning solution.

Use a dry microfiber cloth to wipe down the doors and prevent water spots or streaks.

For a streak-free shine, finish with a glass cleaner formulated to minimize streaks.

Repeat Once a Week

To prevent soap scum buildup or hard water stains, clean glass shower doors at least once a week.

A deep clean should be done every month to tackle tougher grime, especially in shower door tracks.

Regular maintenance with a squeegee or microfiber cloth after each shower can also help reduce buildup and keep your glass looking crystal clear.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

