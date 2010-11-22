How to Clean Your Cell Phone

The most important tip for cleaning your cell phone is to be gentle. When you're choosing the tools and products to clean your device, imagine that you're preparing to groom a freshly hatched chick. Swabs and cloths should be soft and lint-free. Cleansers should be pure and mild. And unless it's absolutely necessary, don't open up the case. Not only will you void your warranty on some models, but you're likely to cause more problems than you solve.

Let's start with tips for cleaning a smudged, touchscreen display. Your hands, hair and face are coated with oils that rub off easily onto your cell phone surface, especially if you text while eating pizza. First, let's cover the "don'ts."

Don't use Windex or any other glass cleaner with ammonia. The harsh chemicals will damage an LCD display over time.

Don't use a paper towel - not even a wet one -- because the rough fibers can scratch the display surface. Use a microfiber cloth like the one that came with your glasses.

Don't spray anything directly on your device. Water and electronics don't mix. Lightly moisten a cloth and wipe it down [source: Yang ].

There are plenty of disposable wipes on the market designed to both clean and disinfect cell phone surfaces. But if you want to save money, simply moisten a cloth with a prepared mix of 60 percent water and 40 percent isopropyl alcohol, available at any drug store [source: Captain]. Isopropyl alcohol evaporates quickly as it disinfects, ensuring that no moisture seeps into your phone's circuitry.

Now let's clean up those tiny crumbs and dust specs that can clog microphone slots and jam keys on a conventional cell phone. A wipe-down with the same moistened microfiber cloth is a good start. For harder-to-reach places, moisten the tip of a cotton swab and gently work away at encrusted crud. Another solution is to buy a can of compressed air (the kind for cleaning computer hardware) and give a few blasts to problem areas [source: Thompson].

If you like your cleaning products to be as high-tech as your devices, go for one of the new gadgets that use pulses of UV light to destroy surface bacteria. The Violight Cell Phone Sanitizer comes from the same folks who make the handy toothbrush sanitizer. Or you can get a small UV wand that flips open like a cell phone and claims to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria after 10 seconds of exposure [source: ThinkGeek].

