How to Control Dust In Your Home

Change the filters on your heating and air-conditioning system every three months.

Keep the windows slightly open in nice weather. This airs out the house.

Dust regularly with a damp rag. The damp rag prevents dust particles from being stirred up. Wash the rags in the machine right away. Damp mopping the floors twice a week also helps keep dust to a minimum.

Wash the bedding frequently in hot water. Wash sheets and pillowcases once a week, and blankets, mattress pads and comforter covers once a month. Before putting the sheets back on, wipe down or vacuum the mattress [source: LennoxAir ].

Keep a mat outside the front door for people to wipe their feet on, and a washable rug just inside the door too, to catch the extra dust.

Reduce the clutter of objects that are dust-collectors, such as silk flowers and ornaments. It also helps to keep any books in glass-enclosed cases.

Use area rugs instead of carpeting. Rugs can be taken outside and beaten to remove the dust.

Vacuum twice a week with a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter [source: asthma.ca ].

Dust and vacuum the furniture weekly.

Keep any pets in a few designated areas of the house.