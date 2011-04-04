How to Control Dust In Your Home

We all have dust in our homes; it comes in through the windows and doors, as well as on our shoes and coats. Keeping your home dust-free will make a difference to allergy-sufferers. Just a few simple changes can make a big difference in the amount of dust in your home.
- Change the filters on your heating and air-conditioning system every three months.
- Keep the windows slightly open in nice weather. This airs out the house.
- Dust regularly with a damp rag. The damp rag prevents dust particles from being stirred up. Wash the rags in the machine right away. Damp mopping the floors twice a week also helps keep dust to a minimum.
- Wash the bedding frequently in hot water. Wash sheets and pillowcases once a week, and blankets, mattress pads and comforter covers once a month. Before putting the sheets back on, wipe down or vacuum the mattress [source: LennoxAir].
- Keep a mat outside the front door for people to wipe their feet on, and a washable rug just inside the door too, to catch the extra dust.
- Reduce the clutter of objects that are dust-collectors, such as silk flowers and ornaments. It also helps to keep any books in glass-enclosed cases.
- Use area rugs instead of carpeting. Rugs can be taken outside and beaten to remove the dust.
- Vacuum twice a week with a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter [source: asthma.ca].
- Dust and vacuum the furniture weekly.
- Keep any pets in a few designated areas of the house.
- Clear out old boxes, books and clothing that you no longer use. Do this regularly, so you don't have extra clutter around collecting dust [source: saferhouses].