How to Wash Pillows

" " You can machine wash pillows in most cases. Just check the label first. Olga Nikiforova/Shutterstock

Most people spend hours and hours every night in close contact with a pillow, yet shockingly few people wash them on a regular basis. (When last did you wash your pillows?) The problem is, human beings are constantly shedding some pretty nasty stuff, like bacteria, dead skin cells and the like. All of that winds up on — you guessed it — the pillow.

In fact, one study found that 30 percent of the weight of a pillow after two years of use is actually made up of dead skin, bacteria and feces from dust mites (not to mention the mites themselves), which aside from being gross, can actually cause allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

Also, many people experience skin breakouts or rashes because their drool, sweat and hair/body oils soak into the pillow. Repeated exposure to these built-up substances can seriously irritate sensitive skin!

So, if you're not in the habit of washing your pillows, now's the time to start. Fortunately, it's easy enough to do if you follow some simple steps.