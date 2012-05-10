How to Clean Your Room in a Fast and Fun Way

" " In just minutes, your room can be as spotless as this one. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

What comes to mind when you think of your bedroom? For many, the bedroom is the ultimate sanctuary of their home, a more private and personal space for peace and quiet. The bedroom is a place to rest and unwind, watch the shows you've recorded on your DVR while splurging on your favorite ice cream, finally read the latest bestseller, or play a few rounds of blanket hide-and-seek with your 2-year-old. And sleep, of course!

Your bedroom probably doesn't see as much heavy foot traffic as other parts of your home, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be cleaned on a regular basis. It is, after all, the place where you breathe indoor air for the longest period of time each day. Bedrooms attract dust more than anything (unless you have kids, where bedrooms also collect picture books, sippy cups, toys and stuffed animals). Clutter from books, magazines, late-night snacking or anything else you bring into your bedroom also creates a less-than-relaxing, not to mention dirtier, place.

Picture your bedroom after a week of rushing around in the morning to get ready for the day, combined with evenings of laying around, folding laundry and catching up on magazines. Whether your bedroom is average-sized or the equivalent of a closet with a window, here are some tips to clean your room quickly and effectively, with ideas to help the work pass, dare we say, with a bit of fun.