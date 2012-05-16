How to Get Hard Water Stains Out of Your Toilet

" " Minerals may be good for the body, but the rings they leave in your toilet bowl are almost impossible to clean. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Minerals can be great for the body but not always so great for the toilet, which sounds backward unless talking about hard water. Magnesium and calcium are the main culprits in creating the "hardness" of hard water, and what they leave behind in the bathroom ranges from cement-like, discolored blobs of buildup to brown rust and even black rings and ridges.

Good thing the body uses minerals for strength and wellness because that's what you'll need to muscle the hard water stains out of your bathroom surfaces and especially the toilet, which is coated in mineralized hard water day and night. This water residue is nearly impossible to remove with just soap and water, and even if you do manage to clean it away, it comes back again and again.

Removing hard water stains from the toilet is possible with the right product or combination of products, and better yet, it's also possible to avoid having the stains build up as quickly and as thickly. We won't go soft on hard water stains.