How to Get Oil Out Of Clothes

If oil spills on your clothing, it's important not to wait too long before cleaning the garment. Once it dries, oil is much more difficult -- if not impossible -- to remove, and it may leave a visible stain behind. Here are two ways to remove oil from clothing.

Method 1: Pre-treatment

You'll need one of the following:

Heavy-duty liquid detergent

Petroleum-based or detergent-based pre-treatment spray

Powdered laundry detergent mixed with enough water to make a thin paste.

Here's what you do:

Rub the liquid detergent or paste into the oily area, or spray the area with the pre-treatment spray. Wash the garment at the hottest temperature allowed by the clothing manufacture, using enough detergent for a regular load. Rinse the garment. Check if any oil remains. Repeat Steps 2 and 3 until the oil stain is completely gone. Dry the garment as per the manufacturer directions [source: Remove Oil Stains by Pre-treating ].

Method 2: Ironing

You'll need the following items:

Baking soda or cornstarch

Large rag

Iron and ironing board

Here's what you do: