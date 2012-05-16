How to Keep Your Toilet Clean

No one likes to clean the toilet, but the more you put it off, the more difficult (and disgusting) it's going to be.
Let's face it. Not many people enjoy cleaning the bathroom, and nobody likes to clean the toilet. But even though it's not your favorite chore, it's an important one. Bathrooms are full of germs, so they need to be cleaned at least once a week -- and, yes, that includes the commode.

This may seem obvious, but the longer you wait, the worse the chore will be, so scrub the bowl regularly to make it an easier task. Hey, you might even get used to it!

Even though you may not enjoy cleaning this part of your bathroom, it actually doesn't take very long, and there are multiple products you can use to help. Once you get into a regular bathroom-cleaning routine, you'll discover what brands you like best. You may even decide to make your own cleaners from biodegradable ingredients or items you already have in your home (more about that on the next page).

Your key weapon in the war against a dirty toilet, however, is a good, sturdy brush. You want one that does the tough work for you -- that's able to scrub the bowl clean without needing a whole lot of muscle behind it. Luckily, you don't need to spend much to get a good toilet brush. Look for one with a long handle and its own container. This way, you don't have to get so close to the gross stuff and the brush can sit by the toilet and serve as a friendly reminder to scrub weekly. You might also look for one that matches the décor of your bathroom so that it blends in instead of calling attention to itself.

Tips for Keeping Your Toilet Clean

Keeping your toilet clean is simple with a good brush and cleaner. Some people like to use commercial cleaning products, while others choose to make their own. Both have their merits. Commercial products work great, but they sometimes contain harsh chemicals. For example, many people like to use chlorine bleach to clean their toilet bowls, but others worry about the environmental impact of flushing chlorine down the pot. If you're concerned about using harsh chemicals when you clean, read the labels of these commercial products carefully and pick a cleaner that contains biodegradable ingredients (natural materials that break down easily when thrown or flushed away). You can also try a homemade cleaner that's gentler on the environment.

One cleaning agent that works well and that you might already have at your house is borax. This multipurpose cleaner isn't harsh on the environment and can be found at most grocery stores. For easy and green toilet cleaning, sprinkle some borax into the bowl at night and then scrub it when you get up in the morning. If you've got a hard-water ring in your toilet, turn to white vinegar. This is another earth friendly product that has tons of uses. Pour the vinegar into the bowl and let it sit for an hour. Scrub away, flush, and you're done. Vinegar is a great cleaning agent, though some people are turned off by the smell. Borax on its own doesn't have a scent, but if you want to give your bathroom some fragrance when you clean, put a few drops of your favorite essential oil in the bowl as you scrub.

If you ever run out of these more traditional cleaners, turn to your medicine cabinet for help. You can even use Alka-Seltzer tablets to clean your toilet. The tablets help freshen the bowl and their citric acid and bubbly nature help get rid of stains. Drop a couple in, let them do their business for a few minutes, and then scrub away with your brush.

Remember, the key to keeping a pristine toilet is a regular cleaning routine, so if you find products you like and get into the habit of using them, your commode will always sparkle.

