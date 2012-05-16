How to Keep Your Toilet Clean

" " No one likes to clean the toilet, but the more you put it off, the more difficult (and disgusting) it's going to be. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Let's face it. Not many people enjoy cleaning the bathroom, and nobody likes to clean the toilet. But even though it's not your favorite chore, it's an important one. Bathrooms are full of germs, so they need to be cleaned at least once a week -- and, yes, that includes the commode.

This may seem obvious, but the longer you wait, the worse the chore will be, so scrub the bowl regularly to make it an easier task. Hey, you might even get used to it!

Even though you may not enjoy cleaning this part of your bathroom, it actually doesn't take very long, and there are multiple products you can use to help. Once you get into a regular bathroom-cleaning routine, you'll discover what brands you like best. You may even decide to make your own cleaners from biodegradable ingredients or items you already have in your home (more about that on the next page).

Your key weapon in the war against a dirty toilet, however, is a good, sturdy brush. You want one that does the tough work for you -- that's able to scrub the bowl clean without needing a whole lot of muscle behind it. Luckily, you don't need to spend much to get a good toilet brush. Look for one with a long handle and its own container. This way, you don't have to get so close to the gross stuff and the brush can sit by the toilet and serve as a friendly reminder to scrub weekly. You might also look for one that matches the décor of your bathroom so that it blends in instead of calling attention to itself.