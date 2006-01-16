How to Clean Your Bathroom

The average person can tolerate a growing collection of dust balls under the bed or a drawer full of tarnished flatware in the sideboard. But a grimy bathroom is another story. The bathroom should be cleaned once a week, and even more frequently if it gets heavy use from a large family.

Fortunately, most bathrooms are made of materials that are easy to keep clean. Tile and porcelain surfaces are stain-resistant if dirt and scum are not allowed to build up on them. Make it a firm rule in your home to rinse out the tub or shower stall immediately after you use it. Spray water from the shower head on all interior surfaces, then lather soap onto a damp sponge, swish it around the tub or stall, and rinse.

These are but a few of the bathroom-cleaning guidelines we'll present in the following article. Cleaning the bathroom isn't a chore most people look forward to doing, but if you follow our instructions, this all-important room will sparkle...for a while, anyway.