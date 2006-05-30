How to Maximize Storage Space

Laundry Room Storage Space
- Add shelves in the laundry room to hold colored plastic baskets -- one color for each family member. When you take clean clothes out of the dryer, sort each person's clothes into their basket. Family members can then pick up their baskets and fold and put away their own clothes.
- Keep two large paper bags near your washing machine or dryer. As you notice items that need mending or should be discarded, store them in the appropriate bag until you're ready to deal with them.
Now let's consider a special -- and rewarding -- challenge: creating storage space between the studs in your walls. It's covered in the next section.