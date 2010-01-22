How to Organize Coupons

Coupons are a great way to save money, but how can you keep those little pieces of paper organized? Andersen Ross/Iconica/ Getty Images

Especially during a down economy, many people look for new ways to pinch pennies and pad their savings accounts. One of the best ways to save money is to spend less on the products you buy often and use every day. But just because you're cutting back doesn't mean you have to go without.

If you're a savvy coupon shopper, you may be able to save a substantial amount of money on the basics without greatly changing your shopping routine. In 2007, coupons saved American shoppers around $3 billion, and some research suggests that figure may be rising, since experts expect coupon usage to increase, too [source: Washington Post].

Advertisement

Whether you find your coupons in the newspaper, online or through the mail, you need to know how to organize them -- they won't be useful if you can't find them. Deciding the best way to organize your coupons is up to you -- just choose a method that makes sense to you, so you can always find the coupons you're ready to use. You'll need to decide what categories to divide your coupons into, how to store them and how to use them when planning your weekly shopping [source: The Simple Dollar].

There are many great organizational techniques, whether you like a highly specific method of organizing or just want to make sure you don't lose the coupons before you have the chance to use them. For ideas on how to start organizing, grab your coupons and read the next page.