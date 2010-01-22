How to Organize Your Day

Just about anything can be done electronically, and that includes making lists, keeping databases and setting schedules. Also, going digital not only keeps you organized, it can save space on your desk and is a greener option. Most organizing software has features that allow you to keep a calendar, which you can usually view by day, week or month. This allows you to visualize the errands you need to run between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. tomorrow, for example, and it also lets you to take a broader look at how often certain commitments occur each month.

You can integrate most scheduling software with your e-mail too, which is great for maintaining contact lists. Instead of a giant address book or card collection, you can keep track of all of your contacts, e-mail addresses, phone numbers and, in some cases, even photos all at the click of a mouse.

Scheduling software can help your organize your own calendar and also compare your calendar with those of others. In a professional setting, you may be able to link everyone's calendars together in order to view each other's schedules and communicate seamlessly.

Because these programs are electronic, you face the possibility that you could lose all the data if your computer crashes or has some other technological problem. You might want to consider keeping a hard copy of your contact information or backing up the data on another storage source, such as an external hard drive.

With so many tools at your fingertips, you should be able to arrange your day more easily and make better use of your time. Once you're ready to get organized, follow the links below for more tips and tricks.

Set the Alarm If you're concerned about missing appointments or forgetting when that important task is due, breathe easy: Most organizing software comes with a built-in alarm clock. Depending on the software you use, you might be able to set the alarm to make a sound or silently open a visual notification on your computer screen. You can discreetly be reminded that it's time to get going without worrying about the sound of an alarm disrupting your entire office or household [source: Jasper].

