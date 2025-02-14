How to Remove Hard Water Stains Throughout Your Bathroom

" " Faucets, showerheads, shower doors: They're all prone to hard water stains. leungchopan / Shutterstock

Hard water stains can make even the cleanest spaces look dull and unkempt. These stains are caused by mineral deposits left behind when water evaporates, often appearing on glass shower doors, faucets and even toilet bowls.

When you learn how to remove hard water stains, you can restore all your surfaces to their original shine.

From white vinegar to hydrogen peroxide, there are several simple and effective solutions to tackle tough hard water buildup. With just a few household items, you can banish mineral deposits, soap scum and water stains from a variety of surfaces.