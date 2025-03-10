How to Remove Permanent Marker From Glass, Fabric and More

By: Ada Tseng  |  Mar 10, 2025
When you color outside the lines, you'll want a surefire way to remove permanent marker stains. LUVLIMAGE / Getty Images

Permanent marker used in the wrong places can be a real headache, whether it's on a countertop, painted walls, clothing or your child's face. Knowing how to remove permanent marker stains can save you a lot of frustration.

The reality is that sometimes the permanent marker stain is, well, permanent. But other times, you can erase those stubborn marks with relative ease. Different surfaces require different cleaning techniques. Using the right method to remove ink stains will also protect the surface from damage.

Here's how you can try to remove permanent marker from just about every surface. (Pro tip: always make sure you test your method on an inconspicuous spot first.)

Contents
  1. Removing Permanent Marker From Smooth, Sealed Surfaces
  2. Removing Permanent Marker From Fabric
  3. Removing Permanent Marker From Skin

Removing Permanent Marker From Smooth, Sealed Surfaces

Let's start with the easier stains and work up to the tougher ones.

Glass, Metal, Laminate or Whiteboards

Try tracing over the stain with a dry erase marker. The dry-erase marker contains solvents that help break down the permanent marker ink, making it easier to remove. Wipe the area with a paper towel or microfiber cloth and hope that the stain lifts right off. Repeat the process if necessary.

Dry erase markers tend to work better on fresh stains. So, if that doesn't work, another method is to dampen a cotton ball or soft cloth with rubbing alcohol. Gently dab the permanent marker stain, allowing the liquid to break down the ink. Wipe the area with a clean cloth to remove any remaining residue.

If you don't have rubbing alcohol, you can try nail polish remover — but test it out first, as acetone can damage certain surfaces.

Plastic or Wood

Rubbing alcohol is also a good choice for plastic or finished wood.

The dry erase marker method might work on some plastics, but avoid it for wood, as the surface can absorb both the permanent market and the dry-erase marker, making these stains even harder to remove.

Avoid acetone, as it might degrade certain plastics or wood varnish.

Tougher Stains

For tougher stains on hard surfaces, sprinkle a bit of baking soda onto a damp cloth. Gently scrub the stain in circular motions until it starts to fade. Wipe away the baking soda residue with a dry cloth.

You can also try toothpaste and baking soda.

A Magic Eraser (melamine foam sponge that is a cross between a sponge and sandpaper) might also do the trick. Dampen the eraser slightly and gently rub the area without applying too much pressure. Wipe the surface with a soft cloth to remove any remaining marks.

Removing Permanent Marker From Fabric

Time is of the essence for removing permanent marker stains off clothing. The longer it sits, the more it absorbs and harder it is to remove.

Also, with fabrics, you want to blot instead of wiping so you don't spread the stain. Put a paper towel under the stain and dab it until the stain transfers onto the paper town.

Denatured alcohol and rubbing alcohol are best for most fabrics, including cotton, polyester and blends.

Hand sanitizer also works for most fabrics. Let it sit for a minute before dabbing and rinsing.

Alcohol-based hairspray can work for synthetic fabrics. Let it sit for a minute before blotting. Once the stain is gone, wash immediately.

For delicate fabrics, you can try mixing equal parts baking soda and non-gel toothpaste and gently rubbing it onto the stain with a toothbrush. Rinse and wash.

Removing Permanent Marker From Skin

Rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizer and makeup remover wipes work well to remove permanent marker from skin.

For sensitive skin, try baby oil, coconut oil or olive oil. You can also try mixing lemon juice with fine-grained salt if you need to scrub.

That said, avoid harsh scrubbing to prevent irritating your skin. Be sure moisturize afterward if you use alcohol, which can dry your skin.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

