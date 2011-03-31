How to Use Muriatic Acid to Clean Your Driveway

Often cars leak oil, coolants and other liquids, causing unsightly and hard to remove stains. Whether you're spring cleaning your property or preparing your house to be sold, cleaning stubborn stains from your driveway can be a frustrating task. But there's no need to worry; even for the most persistent of stains, there's a solution. Read the tips listed below and learn about how you can use muriatic acid to clean your driveway.
- Properly protect yourself Just because muriatic acid is a well known household product -- commonly used for pools -- doesn't make it any less dangerous. Muriatic acid is highly corrosive and must be used with caution. Before you remove stains from your driveway, make sure to thoroughly protect yourself. The Center for Disease Control recommends that you use a respirator specifically designed for hydrochloric acid, a chemical resistant suit, gloves, face shield and goggles. Taking the proper precautions can protect you against frostbite, burns, choking and sinus irritation [source: CDC].
- Mix the acidic solution Make a solution by adding one part acid to three parts water. It's very important to only add the acid to the water. Never add water to acid. If you add water to acid, you may cause a chemical reaction and create an explosion. Also, remember to add the acid slowly to the water [source: Lamoureux].
- Spray or paint the solution on your stain You can apply your chemical solution to your driveway by using a paintbrush or sprayer. You should begin to see a chemical reaction as soon as you apply the solution. The solution will bubble and remove the stain. Leave the solution on the stain for twenty minutes.
- Spray your driveway with water Once the stain is removed, thoroughly wash down your driveway with ample amounts of water [source: Calfinder].