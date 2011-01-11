Kids Cleaning: Finding One Product for Every Surface

If your kids are game for some serious chores, search out all-purpose cleaning products that are still kid-safe. iStockphoto.com /FineCollection

Look at most of the bottles under your kitchen sink and you'll find their labels have at least one thing in common, usually in bold print: "Keep Away From Children." Or maybe "Out of Reach." Diction aside, the message is pretty clear: Your kids shouldn't be touching these things.

But what if your child (lucky you) wants to help you clean the house? Is that simply not in cards?

In fact, your child can handle many cleaning products, but they may not be the ones under your sink right now. Here, a rundown of some kid-safer cleaning substances your child can use to wipe down a surface or two.